Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Postponed: Anupam Kher’s Cult Comedy Sequel to Release in 2027 After 20 Years

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, featuring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey, has received a new release date. The sequel to the much-loved 2006 cult comedy has been postponed. Announcing the update, the makers unveiled a fresh poster and confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres in 2027. Fans will now have to wait longer to watch the popular characters return to the big screen in the upcoming comedy sequel. Nearly two decades after Khosla Ka Ghosla entertained audiences with its relatable humour and memorable characters, the Khosla family is returning with a sequel.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will feature familiar faces, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey, alongside several new cast members. The upcoming film has created excitement among fans who have been waiting to see the beloved characters again. However, those planning to watch the film in theatres will need to change their plans. The makers have announced an important update regarding the film’s release date and shared a new poster with audiences.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Announces New Release Date

The makers of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 have announced that the film will release in theatres on March 5, 2027. The sequel was earlier scheduled to arrive on August 28, 2026, around Raksha Bandhan. The team revealed the revised release date on social media alongside a new poster. Sharing the update, the makers wrote the following message to fans. “Deal pakki! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!” The announcement has renewed interest in the comedy sequel, bringing back several familiar actors from the original film for audiences.

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Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Cast and Crew Details

Directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia, the upcoming film stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja in important roles. The sequel also introduces several new faces, including Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal, expanding its ensemble cast with a mix of familiar and fresh talent.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raaj Hiremath. The sequel features several familiar actors returning to their roles, along with new faces joining the cast. With this mix of old and new performers, the film aims to bring the popular franchise back to theatres.

Anupam Kher Shares Excitement Over Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Invites Fans to Share Their Memories

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared his excitement about returning to the franchise after nearly two decades. In a social media post in January, the actor discussed the unusual excitement surrounding the sequel. He also invited fans to share their views on the original film and explain why it continues to hold a special place in their hearts even today.

He penned, “KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2!” The actor also questioned why the original film connected with audiences of all age groups and invited fans to share what made them excited about its return.

The Storyline of Khosla Ka Ghosla

Released in 2006, Khosla Ka Ghosla follows a middle-class Delhi family trying to reclaim their land from a dishonest property dealer. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film explores their struggle after a corrupt dealer illegally occupies their plot. When legal options fail, the family plans a clever way to outsmart him. Blending humour, deception and social commentary, the film highlights corruption, property fraud and the challenges faced by ordinary homebuyers while trying to fulfil their dream of owning a home.