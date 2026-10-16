Karishma Tanna Attends Hyderabad Garba Night Two Months After Childbirth: ‘This Mommy Has Dreams’

Karishma Tanna recently attended a Garba night event in Hyderabad, just two months after welcoming her baby boy. The actress shared a video from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her appearance and festive moments. Her presence at the event caught attention online. Read on for more details. Actress Karishma Tanna, who welcomed her baby boy in July 2026, recently returned to the Garba stage during Navratri celebrations. The actress, who announced her son’s arrival through a heartfelt Instagram post, attended a Garba event in Hyderabad just two months after becoming a mother. She enjoyed performing the traditional folk dance after a long break.

Karishma also shared a video on Instagram, showing herself dancing to Garba beats at the event. In her caption, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress revealed that she had performed Garba after a year. She also opened up about her postpartum recovery, sharing that she was still adjusting to her body and gradually finding her rhythm again.

Karishma Tanna Plays Garba Two Months After Embracing Motherhood

Karishma Tanna’s latest social media post has gone viral, as the actress shared her thoughts on postpartum recovery and her journey into motherhood. She also spoke about balancing family responsibilities with her love for performing. In a heartfelt note, Karishma opened up about her experiences and wrote about her journey: “After a year, I danced garba again… and my heart felt right at home. Just over two months postpartum, I’m still healing, I am still a few kgs heavy, still finding my rhythm. But this Mommy has dreams, too. I’m happiest with my family, and there’s a happiness I find on stage that’s always been a part of me. I’m learning to make room for both, one day at a time.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna expressed gratitude for her work, passion for dance and the love she receives from her fans, calling them blessings in her life. She also thanked the Hyderabad audience for their overwhelming support. In the video, the actress was seen dancing enthusiastically, beautifully showcasing her impressive garba skills on stage.

All About Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years. She began her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she portrayed the character of Indira. Following her debut, the actress appeared in several popular daily soaps and reality television shows, establishing herself as a familiar face on television.

Karishma Tanna emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 8 and won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She later explored web series and received widespread appreciation for her performance in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop. She was last seen in Call Me Bae. The Naagin 3 actress married Varun Bangera after dating him for some time. Karishma has since embraced motherhood and is currently taking a break from the screen. Her journey from reality television to acclaimed acting performances has showcased her versatility and talent.