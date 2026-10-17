Kriti Sanon Moves Delhi HC for Personality Rights Protection, Court Asks ‘Can You Give Some Research Paper?’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights against unauthorised use. However, the court has called for further research into the legal principles governing such claims, particularly amid a growing number of similar lawsuits filed by celebrities. There has been a rise in celebrity lawsuits seeking protection of personality rights. Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, have approached courts to protect their names, images, voices and identities from unauthorised commercial use and AI-generated content.

Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan have also sought legal protection. Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to join the list. The actress recently approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of her personality rights. However, the court has reportedly called for further examination of the legal principles governing such claims amid the growing number of similar celebrity lawsuits.

Kriti Sanon Approaches Delhi HC Seeking Protection of Personality Rights

Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. Amid a growing number of similar celebrity lawsuits, the court on Friday stressed the need to examine the legal principles governing such claims as more public figures seek legal protection against unauthorised use of their identities.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Kriti’s lawyer to submit detailed research and past court rulings on personality rights. The court seeks clarity on which aspects of a person’s identity, including their name, voice, image and videos, can receive legal protection. It will also examine whether the High Court’s Intellectual Property Division has the authority to hear such cases.

“Can you give me some research papers? Please give a compilation. Give me judgments and your understanding regarding personality rights,” the court observed, as per ANI. The court added that it would consider passing a detailed order after reviewing the material. The next hearing is scheduled for October 29. Meanwhile, Anand informed the court that he would submit the required documents that day. He also maintained that there were no jurisdictional issues concerning Sanon’s case before the court.

Celebrities Seek Legal Protection for Personality Rights

The case comes as several celebrities approach the Delhi High Court to protect their personality rights. These cases involve the unauthorised use of names, photographs, voices, images and other identifiable features, particularly for commercial gain. The court has previously heard similar cases involving actors Kangana Ranaut, Tabu and Vijay Deverakonda, cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The growing use of artificial intelligence and digital platforms has raised concerns about the misuse of celebrity identities. These include fake videos, impersonation and unauthorised use of images to promote products or services. Personality rights aim to protect individuals from the unauthorised use of their identity, name and likeness.