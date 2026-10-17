Imran Khan’s Comeback Film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum May Be Delayed Amid ‘Leave India’ Notice – Report

Bollywood actor Imran Khan’s comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum could face a delay after the actor received a notice asking him to leave India by October 28. The upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada alongside Imran, marks his return to acting after a long break from films. Imran Khan’s much-awaited comeback to films may be delayed after the actor received a notice directing him to leave India by October 28.

According to recent reports, the development has raised concerns over the release of his upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. The film, originally scheduled to premiere on December 18, may now be postponed as the makers reportedly reconsider their release plans. The project marks Imran’s return as a lead actor after nearly a decade away from the big screen. Fans eagerly waiting to see him back in action may have to wait a little longer.

Imran Khan’s Comeback May Be Delayed

According to Mid-Day, the makers of Adhure Hum Adhure Tum are reviewing the film’s release plans after Imran Khan received a notice. The film’s promotional activities, initially scheduled to begin after Diwali, have now been temporarily suspended. The makers are reportedly waiting for more clarity regarding the actor’s situation before making any further decisions about the film’s release and promotions.

According to the report, the team is hesitant to start promotions until there is more clarity about how the situation unfolds. However, neither Netflix nor the filmmakers have made any official announcement regarding changes to the film’s scheduled release date. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum also features Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada in important roles. Directed by Danish Aslam, the romantic comedy marks Imran Khan’s return as a lead actor after his last theatrical release, Katti Batti, in 2015. Speaking about the upcoming project, Imran described it as a mature romantic comedy that reflects his current phase of life and explores love and relationships from a grown-up perspective.

The film has already faced uncertainty over its release. Earlier this year, reports suggested that it was missing from Netflix India’s announced slate due to scheduling and production-related issues. Imran later confirmed that the project had entered post-production and was expected to arrive towards the end of 2026, raising hopes among fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Why Was Imran Issued a Deportation Notice?

Imran Khan received a notice on October 15 from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and Mumbai Police, asking him to leave India by October 28. The notice alleged that he had violated provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. It warned that failure to comply could result in prosecution under the relevant sections of the law.

The development came after Imran participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation amid concerns over electoral roll revisions. Imran attended the gathering alongside his partner, Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan. Police detained them during the protest, but all three were released later that same evening without further immediate action. Imran Khan is a US citizen and reportedly holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. However, the actor is preparing to challenge the order in court.