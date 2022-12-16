‘Age Badhte Ja Raha, Kapda Ghatte Ja Raha’: Netizens Age-Shamed Ameesha Patel In Latest Bikini Post!

Bollywood star Ameesha Patel became famous after her film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. She, now, created a buzz everywhere. She was highly acclaimed for her role in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar. However, it has been quite a while since she was seen on the big screen. But that could not stop her from making headlines. Check out below the latest reason why Ameesha Patel’s name is making headlines.

On the work front, Ameesha will be seen in the sequel to Gadar. The film is titled Gadar 2. It will star Sunny Deol. While the film is long overdue, the actress is making headlines for her bikini pictures.

A few hours ago, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures from two different angles. She wore a blue-white printed bikini as she was seen sunbathing. She completed her look with lots of sunscreens, blush, a pretty neckpiece, big hoops, and black shades. However, it is her appearance that has been mercilessly trolled by netizens.

After she shared the picture on her IG handle, a paparazzi page shared Ameesha Patel’s picture on their Instagram handle. And as the picture became viral on the internet, netizens started trolling the actress. They age-shamed her.

Netizens commented, “Sakina ka gadar 2 look” while another penned, “Ab kya faiyda 50,year m ab wo baat nhi kaho na pyar h wsli,” “Logo ki age bdhti he inki ghtti he ek din age km hote hote ya sbb gayab ho jayengi,” “Matlb age badhte ja rha h aur kapda ghatte ja rha h hadh h ” etc.