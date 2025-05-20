Netizens Troll Ankita Lokhande For Shouting At Karan Kundrra & Munawar Farooqui In Laughter Chefs

The star-based cooking reality show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ has been entertaining the audience for the past few months. The makers of the show keep releasing promos on their social media handles, giving a glimpse of the upcoming episodes and keeping the audience hooked. In the recently released promo, Ankita Lokhande’s angry avatar is grabbing people’s attention. Let us tell you what has actually happened.

In a recent promo shared by the showmakers, the small screen actress is seen lashing out at Karan Kundrra and Munawar Farooqui as the two have taken her bowl. Seeing this side of Ankita, people are also seen irritated with her, and the entire social media is flooded with comments. Colors TV has uploaded a new promo of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, and it will shock you and make you laugh as television’s favourite actress, Ankita Lokhande, can be seen arguing with Karan Kundrra and Munawar Farooqui for utensils.

As the promo begins, Ankita asks Karan for utensils, but he refuses. After this, Ankita Lokhande gets angry and says, ‘How come you have become stingy like this?’ When she reaches Karan and Munawar’s counter, Munawar tells her not to touch anything. Ankita gets angry at him again and says, ‘Our friendship is getting spoiled.’ Munawar says, ‘Yes, it’s okay. The food should not get spoiled.’

After this, Ankita shouts at Munawar and asks, ‘Isko koi farak hi nahi padta hai dosti ka.’ Karan Kundrra looks shocked to see Ankita’s anger. Ankita shouts, ‘What is this? I am getting angry.’ Seeing her behavior, Rubina Dilaik laughs and people are calling Ankita ‘Asli Manjolika’ and ‘Kaan Phaad Degi’ in the comment section.