Preity Zinta Breaks Silence On Bizarre Morphed Photos With Vaibhav Suryavanshi: ‘I’m So Surprised’ See Here!!!

Preity Zinta reacts to morphed pics

On Monday, multiple videos and photos surfaced on social media showing Vaibhav meeting Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta in Jaipur. In one clip, the actor is seen chatting with her before the two share a hug. It was reported that the footage was taken at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. However, as the image of their hug quickly gained traction and became a hot topic in the media, Vaibhav took to social media to clarify that the visuals were not real.

Sharing a news story about her hug with Vaibhav, Preity wrote, “This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items”. She reposted another link to a regional news report about the same video, and wrote, “Fake news with morphed images”.

More about the video

On Monday, the Rajasthan Royals’ official X handle (formerly Twitter) shared a video of Preity Zinta meeting Vaibhav. The franchise captioned the post with: “Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.”

The video begins with Preity Zinta in conversation with Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. After a brief chat with the young cricketer, she politely steps aside, saying, “Nice meeting you.” Moments later, she is seen speaking with Shashank Singh, expressing her interest in meeting the 14-year-old Suryavanshi. “Come let’s go say hi to him”.

The Bollywood actor then approached Vaibhav, and the two were seen having a brief conversation. After their exchange, Vaibhav shook her hand. Interestingly, the franchise chose to play the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in the background of the video. However, Preity is not seen hugging Vaibhav in the clip shared by the team. On the field, Punjab Kings secured a 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday, successfully defending a total of 219 runs.

Preity’s next film

Preity Zinta is currently gearing up for her much-anticipated return to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. She was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Now, she’s set to make her comeback with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, with Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal also playing significant roles.