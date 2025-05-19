Nia Sharma Seen Milking A Buffalo In The Show ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, Making People Crazy 

Small screen actress Nia Sharma is currently appearing in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. She replaced Bollywood actress and ex-bigg boss contestant Mannara Chopra in the show, who quit the show midway due to her work. The actress’s pairing with Sudesh Lahiri is being liked a lot by people. Both are making a blast this time as well, just like the first season. Now, Nia has shared some photos and videos related to the show on Instagram, in which she is milking a buffalo.

This time in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, the contestants were given the task of milking a buffalo. During which Nia Sharma, showing her skill, milked the buffalo with fear and said thank you to the buffalo. Then she showed the bucket to Krushna Abhishek and said, ‘Don’t drink it.’ At the same time, in the second photo, she was seen pounding something in the mortar.

Let us tell you that in a video, Bharti is also seen drinking milk from the buffalo’s udder. Nia Sharma was seen in a desi look. She reached the set with a completely Kalitana look. She was looking very good with a black bindi on the forehead and black bangles on her hands. Apart from this, she also danced to a Bollywood song and had fun. Now, seeing all this, people reacted to a social media post.

Nia Sharma wrote in the caption of the post, ‘Don’t argue with us, Bhains. This is not an everyday thing in Mumbai. Except for the Laughter Chefs.’ One user wrote, ‘Hey, what are you making Nia do?’ One wrote, ‘Please report. Because the animal is tied so tightly that it cannot even move.’ One wrote, ‘Uff, the umbrella scene.’ One wrote, ‘This was the only day left to see.’ One burst out laughing after seeing Bharti.