Rasha Thadani Overshadows Tamannah Bhatia’s Dance Performance At A Recent Award Show

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani recently impressed everyone with her performance on the song ‘Uyi Amma’ song of the Azaad movie, in which she was seen opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew. Now, Rasha has once again shown her dance moves on her mother’s famous song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. Along with this, the actress also danced a lot to the song from her film Azaad. On the other side was Tamannaah Bhatia, whose dance moves could not overshadow Rasha.

Rasha Thadani

First, Rasha Thadani was seen performing on her mother Raveena’s famous song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from one of her hit films Mohra in which she was seen opposite Akshay Kumar. During this, the actress wore a yellow thigh-high slit saree, which Raveena wore in the song. After that, she also performed her own song from her film. Wearing a red lehenga choli, Rasha looked very cute in this look, and fans are showering love on her. She showed her flair in the song ‘Lafange’.

Rasha Thadani

Praising the dance moves of the actress one fan commented on the post, ‘Carbon copy of Raveena ma’am’. Another said, ‘The second Raveena is here’. The third wrote, ‘This is great’. One wrote in praise of this actress, ‘She will make her Amma very proud… She is going to be the next big thing’. An Instagram user wrote, ‘Mini Raveena rocked it’. Meanwhile, some people felt that she would never be able to beat OG Raveena.

Tamannaah Bhatia

At the same time, actress Tamannaah Bhatia also showed her dance moves. She once again danced vigorously to her famous song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2. Tamannah’s dance was killer as always, but Rasha snatched the victory from her hands. Fans also called Tamannah number one, but Rasha’s video got many times more comments.