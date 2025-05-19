Delhi High Court Prohibited The Misuse of Content, Dialogues, & Characters of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Film, Deets Inside

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal starrer film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was re-released in the month of April after 31 years. From the songs of this movie to its characters, dialogues, everything is on everyone’s lips. Many memes have been made on it. Not only this, glimpses of this movie have also been seen on clothes and things. But now the Delhi High Court has given such a decision, which can cause trouble to the people.

Actually, the Delhi High Court has prohibited the misuse of the content, characters, and dialogues of the film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Due to which, if any person uses any content related to this movie for their entertainment, then action will be taken against them. A petition was filed by the family of the film’s producer, Vinay Sinha, to stop the misuse of the dialogues of the film.

The Delhi High Court has given an interim order stopping more than 30 parties from using the film’s famous characters, titles, and dialogues without permission. This decision also emphasizes the right of intellectual property. The court has passed a ‘John Doe’ order, in which the people have not been identified. The decision has been issued only to stop the illegal use of copyrighted content and trademarks.

The family of the late producer Vinay said that many people are earning money by using things related to the film and have not even taken permission for this. Justice Amit Bansal said that it is necessary to stop whatever has been said in the petition. Otherwise, tomorrow, the main owner may also suffer losses. He also said that if such copyrighted content is found on websites, then this decision will also be applicable to them.