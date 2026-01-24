Palaash Muchhal Allegedly Caught In Bed With Another Woman At Wedding Event, Beaten

Actor and producer Vidnyan Mane has levelled a series of serious allegations against singer composer Palaash Muchhal, accusing him of personal betrayal and financial fraud. The claims, which are part of a formal complaint filed in Sangli, Maharashtra, have added a fresh layer to the controversy surrounding Muchhal following the cancellation of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mane, who describes himself as a childhood friend of Mandhana, said the allegations stem from events that allegedly took place during wedding celebrations on November 23, 2025. Speaking about the incident, Mane claimed that Muchhal was allegedly caught in bed with another woman, an incident that he says led to chaos at the venue. Mane alleged that the situation escalated dramatically and resulted in Muchhal being beaten. These claims remain allegations and have not been independently verified.

Mane further alleged that his association with Muchhal was not limited to personal ties but extended into a professional investment. He claimed that he invested over ₹40 lakh in an unreleased film project linked to Muchhal. According to Mane, the investment was made with the understanding that the film would be completed and released, allowing him to recover his money. He now alleges that the project has stalled indefinitely, with no clear communication or refund.

Detailing his grievance, Mane said that when he approached Muchhal and his family regarding the delay, he was allegedly told that the budget for releasing the film had increased to ₹1.5 crore. He claimed he was asked to invest an additional ₹10 lakh or risk losing his entire investment. Mane alleged that he felt threatened and blackmailed, which prompted him to file a formal complaint with the authorities.

Mane also claimed that following the cancellation of Muchhal and Mandhana’s wedding, he was blocked by the Muchhal family and cut off from all communication. He further alleged that other artistes associated with the film had not been paid their dues either. According to him, there has been no visible progress on the project despite claims that the film is ready for release.

In response to the allegations, Palaash Muchhal issued a statement through an Instagram story, strongly denying all claims. He stated that the allegations made by Vidnyan Mane are entirely baseless and factually incorrect, and alleged that they were made with malicious intent to damage his reputation. Muchhal added that his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal options and that the matter will be addressed strictly through appropriate legal channels.

Muchhal’s legal counsel has also questioned the lack of evidence supporting the allegations, stating that any claims will need to be substantiated before authorities.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of Muchhal and Mandhana’s wedding, which was initially scheduled for November 23, 2025. The wedding was first postponed citing health emergencies in both families and was later called off in December 2025. Both parties released separate statements confirming the cancellation. Mandhana clarified that the wedding would not take place and requested privacy, while Muchhal said he had decided to move on from the relationship and described the period as one of the most difficult phases of his life.

At present, the matter remains under legal scrutiny. While Mane has said he is prepared to submit chats and call records to support his claims, Muchhal has denied all allegations. No court ruling has been delivered, and all claims remain subject to investigation.