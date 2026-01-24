RJ Mahvash Shares First Post After Social Media Unfollow

RJ Mahvash recently broke her silence on social media just days after she and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram. In her first post since the unfollowing sparked buzz online, she hinted at focusing on herself.

The Content of RJ Mahvash Post

In a short video clip shared on her Instagram story, Mahvash is seen calmly fixing her hair inside a car. She captioned it wryly:

“90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time – Fixing my life.”

She also shared another image with the message: “Sending some peace your way.”

What Prompted the Post?

The posts come shortly after the pair unfollowed one another on Instagram, which surprised many fans and reignited speculation around their relationship status. Neither Mahvash nor Chahal has publicly explained why they unfollowed each other.

Rumours, Friendship & Speculation

Mahvash and Chahal were frequently spotted together in the past, leading to ongoing rumour about their bond. Although neither ever confirmed a romantic relationship and maintained they were “just good friends,” fans have closely watched their public interactions—especially after Chahal’s divorce in 2025.

Mahvash’s Personal Background

Before this incident, Mahvash had spoken publicly about her personal journey and past heartbreaks, including surviving a difficult engagement in her early years—experiences that shaped her outlook on life and relationships.