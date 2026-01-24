Sonu Nigam Responds To Javed Akhtar’s ‘Creative Bankruptcy’ Remark Over Border 2 Songs

Singer Sonu Nigam has responded to lyricist Javed Akhtar’s recent comment that described the music of the upcoming film Border 2 as suffering from “creative bankruptcy.” The remark, which appeared to criticise the songs composed for the movie’s soundtrack, sparked debate within the industry and among fans. Sonu, who has himself sung for the Border franchise in the past, offered his perspective on the discussion, emphasising his admiration for one of the film’s signature tracks and defending the collaborative efforts behind film music.

The controversy began when veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, known for his long and celebrated career writing songs for Hindi cinema, made a remark that the Border 2 soundtrack reflected a lack of originality. Akhtar’s phrasing about “creative bankruptcy” was widely shared on social media and provoked a range of responses from music lovers and creators alike.

In a recent interview, Sonu Nigam, who has been associated with patriotic film songs for decades and whose voice is strongly linked with the Border universe, was asked about Akhtar’s critique. Rather than engaging in a back-and-forth, Sonu chose to highlight the importance of context in film music. He explained that songs serve multiple roles in storytelling and that what one listener perceives as derivative, another may experience as resonant or evocative.

Sonu specifically referenced the song Sandese Aate Hai, an iconic track from the original Border film, expressing that he “cannot imagine the movie without Sandese.” His comment was intended to underline the emotional and cultural weight certain songs carry when associated with beloved films, and how audiences often measure new compositions against such benchmarks.

While acknowledging that Sandese Aate Hai remains a hallmark of patriotic film music, Sonu also suggested that creative exploration in film soundtracks evolves over time. He noted that each generation of filmmakers and musicians brings different sensibilities, and what may seem familiar or rooted in tradition can still carry meaning for audiences. His position was balanced and rooted in appreciation for music’s role without dismissing differing opinions outright.

The debate touches on a broader dynamic in Bollywood’s music industry, where original scores and lyrics coexist with audience expectations shaped by decades of memorable soundtracks. The Border franchise, in particular, carries a legacy that makes comparisons almost inevitable whenever a new installment arrives.

Sonu’s remarks also addressed the collaborative nature of film music, which brings together composers, lyricists, singers and directors. He emphasised that the process is rarely the product of a single creative voice, and that success often emerges from how well the musical pieces integrate with narrative and performance.

Fans of both Sonu Nigam and Javed Akhtar reacted to the exchange with interest. Many praised Sonu for responding in a manner that emphasised respect for all artists involved rather than escalating conflict. Supporters highlighted that constructive dialogue, especially between artists from different eras, can enrich discussions about film music rather than reducing complex creative work to sound bites.

Others took to social media to discuss how nostalgic attachment to classic songs like Sandese Aate Hai can shape audience expectations, making it harder for new compositions to be judged on their own merits. The conversation also revived appreciation for the original Border soundtrack and sparked renewed interest in comparing how music trends have shifted in Bollywood over the years.