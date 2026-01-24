From TV Stardom to Spiritual Discourse: Mohena Kumari Singh’s Viral Video Sparks Debate On Social Media

Former television actress and real-life princess Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for her role as Kirti in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is once again in the spotlight, but for a very different reason this time. A recent video of Mohena delivering a spiritual discourse has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion and mixed reactions among netizens.

Mohena rose to fame through several television projects, including Naya Akbar Birbal, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Qubool Hai. Apart from acting, she also showcased her exceptional dancing skills on the reality show Dance India Dance. Despite a successful career in the entertainment industry, Mohena chose to step away from the world of glamour after marrying Prince Suyash Rawat in 2019 and shifted her focus toward family life.

In the now-viral video, Mohena Kumari Singh is seen addressing a gathering, speaking passionately about humanity, honesty, and simple living. Her speech emphasizes the importance of leading a life based on ethical values rather than chasing success through dishonest means. She questioned whether it is truly necessary to harm or suppress others in order to move ahead in life.

Mohena’s words struck a chord with many, especially when she spoke about earning through the right means. She said that one should reflect on whether they want to provide their children with wealth earned through unethical actions or choose a path of honesty and integrity instead. During her discourse, Mohena highlighted how earlier generations lived modest lives yet built strong foundations for the future. Referring to her ancestors, she pointed out that they lived in mud houses, cooked on traditional stoves, and still managed to raise families who are thriving today.

Her message focused on contentment, moral responsibility, and rejecting the belief that dishonesty is necessary for success. As the clip spread rapidly online, some viewers interpreted her remarks as a subtle critique of the glamour industry, while others questioned how and when Mohena transitioned into a spiritual speaker. The video has sparked curiosity and debate, adding a new dimension to her public image.