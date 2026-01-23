Ananya Panday’s Mom Bhavana Revealed Daughter’s Wedding Plans, Wants a Grand Menu With Mutton Curry

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently grabbing headlines for her upcoming romantic film Chand Mera Dil, but it’s not just her professional life that has fans talking. The actress’s wedding plans have once again become a hot topic, thanks to a recent revelation by her mother Bhavana Panday. Ananya Panday’s parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, recently appeared on the popular cooking reality show MasterChef India, where they spoke candidly about their family, marriage, and daughters Ananya and Rysa.

Bhavana Panday

Bhavana Panday On Ananya’s Wedding Plans

During the fun-filled episode, the hosts asked Bhavana about the kind of food she would like to serve at Ananya’s wedding. Bhavana didn’t hold back and revealed that the wedding menu would be nothing short of grand, featuring a wide spread of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Her choices left everyone amused, as she mentioned mutton curry, Indian-style tiramisu, garlic pickle, and even purple parathas as part of the menu. The unexpected combination had the entire set laughing.

Bhavana Panday

Also Read: After The Midway Exit of Five Contestants SAVAN Joins Laughter Chefs 3 as New Faces, Read To Know Who They Are

Adding to the buzz, Ananya Panday had earlier shared in an interview that she dreams of having two weddings. According to the actress, her first wedding would be a lavish celebration in Udaipur, inspired by the grand wedding shown in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The event would include close friends, family members, and colleagues from the film industry.

Ananya Panday

The second wedding, however, would be completely different. Ananya reportedly wants a private beach ceremony, to be held a week later in a scenic location like the Bahamas or the Maldives, with only a handful of close friends and family in attendance. On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’. She will next be seen in ‘Chand Mera Dil’, where she stars opposite Lakshya in a romantic story.

Ananya Panday

The film is slated for a 2026 theatrical release, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Ananya in this fresh on-screen pairing. From dream wedding plans to lavish food menus, Ananya Panday’s personal life continues to fascinate fans. With her career on the rise and wedding discussions creating buzz, the actress remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about young stars.