After The Midway Exit of Five Contestants SAVAN Joins Laughter Chefs 3 as New Faces, Read To Know Who They Are

The cooking comedy reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 continues to entertain viewers with its unique mix of humor, chaos, and culinary challenges. Featuring 7 pairs, the show has kept audiences hooked since its premiere. However, a major twist is set to shake things up, as five contestants will no longer be seen in the January 31 episode. The contestants have exited the show midway for different reasons, and their departure has paved the way for fresh faces.

Host Bharti Singh recently announced that the outgoing participants will be replaced by a new set of celebrities, collectively introduced as SAVAN. Before the new contestants enter, Laughter Chefs 3 will witness its final face-off between Team Churi and Team Kaanta. The much-awaited finale episodes will air on January 24 and 25, where one of the teams will lift the glittering trophy and take home the title. Following the finale, the January 31 episode will mark the entry of the new contestants, promising renewed energy and entertainment.

The five celebrities who have exited Laughter Chefs Season 3 are, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena, and Gurmeet Choudhary. According to audience reactions, these contestants were relatively less engaging compared to others on the show. They neither won many stars nor managed to create memorable entertainment moments, which is why their exit hasn’t caused much disappointment among viewers.

Replacing them will be SAVAN, a power-packed lineup featuring, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, and Nia Sharma. This new lineup has already created massive excitement among fans. Arjun Bijlani will be paired with Elvish Yadav, a combination that viewers are eager to watch. Meanwhile, the pairings of Ankita Lokhande–Vicky Jain and Nia Sharma are expected to bring back the charm and chemistry seen in previous seasons.

Social media comment sections are buzzing with excitement over the new entrants. Fans are particularly thrilled to see Ankita and Vicky together, while Nia Sharma’s return has also been widely celebrated. Arjun Bijlani’s comeback has added to the anticipation, with viewers expecting high-voltage entertainment in the upcoming episode.