Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan: All set to enter Bollywood

Salman Khan’s nephew, Arhaan Khan, is all set to enter the world of Hindi films, marking his anticipated Bollywood debut. A recent social media post by fashion designer Vikram Phadnis excited fans by teasing Arhaan’s transition from behind the scenes to possibly sharing the screen with industry veterans.

Behind-the-Scenes Moment Shared by Vikram Phadnis

Designer-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis posted a striking black-and-white photograph on Instagram showing Arhaan seated beside him, hinting at what’s to come. The caption read: “From behind the scenes to in front of the lens… his journey begins,” building curiosity and anticipation around the young star’s first project.

Family Reacts with Support for Arhaan Khan

After Vikram’s post, Arhaan’s mother Malaika Arora and aunt Amrita Arora reacted with heart emojis in support. Several industry friends also commented, adding to the buzz.

Saiyami Kher Confirmed in Project

Actress Saiyami Kher is reported to be part of the same film. She shared her own behind-the-scenes content from Day 16 of shooting, where Arhaan appears alongside her and others from the cast and crew.

Arbaaz Khan on Arhaan’s Preparation

Arhaan’s father, Arbaaz Khan, has spoken about his son’s preparation ahead of the official launch. He shared Arhaan may spend a year or two refining his skills before entering acting.