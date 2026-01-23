Rani Mukerji Makes Her First Appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Promo Leaves Fans in Splits

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is all set to add glamour and laughter to an upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers have released a new promo featuring the actress, and it has already created a strong buzz online. Rani, who is currently busy promoting her much-awaited film Mardaani 3, will be seen gracing Kapil Sharma’s comedy show for the very first time, making fans even more excited.

The previous episode featured cricket legends Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag, and now Rani Mukerji is ready to make a splash with her wit, charm, and infectious laughter. In the promo of the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma is seen having a blast with Rani Mukerji. The promo opens with Rani expressing her love for Punjabi people, to which Kapil instantly replies that he loves mishti doi, a popular Bengali sweet yogurt.

Kapil then goes on to praise Rani’s beauty in his trademark humorous style. He jokes, “When God creates beauty like Rani’s, He sits down Himself and carefully crafts it with his own hands. He gives the final touches and says, ‘Yes, now you can enter the world.’ But when He makes people like us, He just grabs some mud and says, ‘Go on, son!’”

The punchline leaves Rani Mukerji and the entire audience bursting into laughter. One of the funniest moments in the promo comes when Kapil asks Rani about her husband Aditya Chopra. He teases her by saying that Aditya Chopra has taught generations how to romance through his films, and asks how he proposed to her in real life. Rani cleverly dodges the question and replies, “Those things aren’t for TV right now.”

Kapil quickly responds, “No, no, I’m not asking about everything. Just the things you can tell on TV.” This witty exchange leaves everyone, including Rani, laughing uncontrollably. The episode also features a fun game segment with Archana Puran Singh, where Rani Mukerji mimics several actors and Archana tries to guess them. Kapil, as usual, finds an opportunity to tease Archana and jokes that despite being on the show for years, she finally did some actual work that day.