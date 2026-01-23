Aamir Khan Says He’s ‘Already Married To Her In My Heart’ As He Moves In With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has opened up about his deeply committed relationship with partner Gauri Spratt, saying that while they may not have tied the knot legally, in his heart he already considers himself married to her. His candid remarks came as the couple took a significant step forward by choosing to live together in a new home in Mumbai, a move that has drawn widespread media attention and public interest.

The couple confirmed their relationship publicly last year when Aamir introduced Gauri during a celebration of his 60th birthday. They have known each other for over two decades, having met years ago before reconnecting about a year and a half before the official announcement. In recent interviews, Aamir has described their bond as both deep and intentional, emphasising the seriousness of their partnership.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir acknowledged that their decision to move in together came at a busy moment in his professional life, coinciding with the release of his production Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and ongoing work commitments. He called the time “madness,” but expressed joy at sharing his personal life so openly. While he talked about the idea of marriage, he made it clear that there is no immediate plan to formalise their relationship legally. “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space,” he said. “Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”

Aamir’s remarks reflect a mature and reflective stance on relationships, shaped in part by his personal journey. The actor was previously married twice. His first marriage, to Reena Dutta in 1986, lasted 16 years and produced two children. After their separation in 2002, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he had a son through surrogacy. That marriage also ended in divorce in 2021, though Aamir has maintained cordial relations with both of his former partners and their extended families.

Fans and followers have reacted strongly to Aamir’s comments, with many praising his openness about his relationship and his thoughtful approach to the idea of marriage. Some have interpreted his statement that he feels “already married” to Gauri as a modern reflection on commitment that goes beyond legal formalities, while others have focused on the celebratory aspect of the couple taking the step to live together.

Gauri Spratt, who has accompanied him to various events and public appearances, has also been a subject of interest for fans curious about her role both personally and professionally. She is known to have a young son and has worked closely with Aamir’s production house in the past, further bridging their personal and professional lives.

Aamir’s comments arrived at a time when discussions about live-in relationships and changing norms around partnership and marriage are increasingly visible in Indian society. His willingness to speak candidly about his personal life adds another layer to his public persona, one that blends introspection with a clear prioritisation of emotional commitment over convention.