Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Film Institute Announced on Actor’s Birth Anniversary By His Father

Six years after the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his legacy continues to live on in the hearts of his fans. On January 21, marking the late actor’s birth anniversary, a significant announcement was made in his memory. It was revealed that a new institute named the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Club and Film Development Institute will be established to nurture young talent in the creative arts.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput Film Institute

The initiative has been launched by Krishna Kumar Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, with the aim of carrying forward the actor’s passion for learning, creativity, and innovation. According to reports, Sushant’s father stated that the institute is inspired by his son’s progressive thinking and his dreams of empowering young minds. The institute seeks to provide a dedicated platform for aspiring artists interested in acting, direction, writing, filmmaking, and technical education related to cinema and culture.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read: Music Composer Palash Muchhal Accused of Rs 40 Lakh Fraud, Police Conduct Preliminary Inquiry

The founding members of the institute include, Krishna Kumar Singh, Pramod Kumar Singh, Prof. B.N. Singh, Arun Singh, Dr. Sunil Chand Chuni, Shailendra Kumar Singh, Chandra Shekhar Singh, and Rajeshwari Singh. The office of the institute is located at Kankarbagh Housing Colony in Patna, Bihar. It will host workshops, training sessions, and educational programs aimed at guiding young people who wish to build a career in the creative and film industries.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The memorial institute is envisioned as a space where talent can be discovered and honed. By offering structured learning and exposure, the initiative hopes to help students advance professionally while keeping Sushant Singh Rajput’s artistic spirit alive. Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the country and led to widespread discussions and investigations.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in connection with a drug-related case linked to the investigation and spent 27 days in judicial custody. She was later granted bail. As of now, no final report has been publicly released in connection with the actor’s death case. From memorable performances in films like Chhichhore to his curiosity for science, space, and philosophy, Sushant Singh Rajput left behind more than just cinematic achievements.