Music Composer Palash Muchhal Accused of Rs 40 Lakh Fraud, Police Conduct Preliminary Inquiry

Musician and singer Palash Muchhal is once again making headlines, this time over serious allegations of financial fraud. The composer, who was recently in the news after his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, has now been accused of cheating a filmmaker of ₹40 lakh. According to a report by news agency PTI, a 34-year-old actor and producer from Sangli district in Maharashtra has filed a police complaint against Palash, alleging that he was duped under the pretext of investing in a film project.

Palash Muchhal

Palash Muchhal Accused of Fraud

As per the police, the complainant, identified as Vidyan Mane, submitted an application on Thursday to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, seeking the registration of an FIR against Palash Muchhal. In his complaint, Vidyan stated that he first met Palash on December 5, 2023, in Sangli. During their interaction, Vidyan reportedly expressed interest in investing in filmmaking. Palash allegedly informed him about his upcoming film titled Nazariya and offered him an opportunity to invest in the project.

Palash Muchhal

Also Read: ‘Is She Juhi Chawla’s Daughter?’, Fans Are Amazed To See The Similarity of The Actress With Riyadh Based Influencer

The complaint further claims that Palash told Vidyan that once Nazariya was released on an OTT platform, he could earn a profit of ₹12 lakh on an investment of ₹25 lakh. In addition to financial returns, Palash allegedly also offered Vidyan a role in the film. According to the statement, the two met on multiple occasions, and by March 2025, Vidyan had allegedly transferred a total of ₹40 lakh to Palash for the project.

Palash Muchhal

However, the complainant alleged that the film was never completed. When Vidyan asked for his money back, he reportedly received no response from Palash. Left with no option, he approached the Sangli police for help. A police official confirmed that the matter is currently under preliminary inquiry, and further action will be taken based on the findings. As of now, Palash Muchhal has not issued any statement or response regarding the allegations.

Palash Muchhal

The controversy surfaces just a month after Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was called off. The couple was reportedly set to get married on November 23, but the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, was suddenly hospitalized. Later, Palash released a statement announcing that he had decided to move on in life. He also spoke about the emotional distress caused by online trolling following the news of the wedding cancellation.