‘Is She Juhi Chawla’s Daughter?’, Fans Are Amazed To See The Similarity of The Actress With Riyadh Based Influencer 

The internet never fails to amaze celebrity fans. From viral trends and shocking revelations to bizarre videos and uncanny celebrity lookalikes, social media always has something new to offer. The latest personality to grab online attention is an Instagram user named ‘The Twinternet’, whose striking resemblance to Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has sparked massive curiosity among netizens.

Her videos and pictures have gone viral, with many users commenting that she looks exactly like the 90s Bollywood star. Some even went a step further, speculating whether she could be Juhi Chawla’s daughter. After being flooded with comments comparing her to Juhi Chawla, The Twinternet decided to address the buzz. In a social media post, she clarified that she is not Juhi Chawla’s daughter, putting the rumors to rest.

However, she did reveal an interesting detail, her mother was a fashion icon during her time. To support her statement, she shared old pictures of her mother, which instantly caught attention online. Interestingly, Juhi Chawla herself noticed the post and liked it, further exciting fans and adding fuel to the viral moment. In another viral reel, The Twinternet embraced the comparisons and recreated Juhi Chawla’s iconic smile and expressions.

She openly acknowledged that the internet sees her as Juhi Chawla’s lookalike and admitted that the resemblance has helped her gain popularity on social media. She also mentioned that Juhi Chawla had liked one of her posts discussing their similarities, a moment that fans described as full circle and heartwarming. Based in Riyadh, The Twinternet regularly creates and shares reels on Instagram.

Her content ranges from expressive videos to trendy social media clips. An interesting detail from her profile reveals that she has a twin sister, though surprisingly, her twin does not resemble her or Juhi Chawla at all. Despite this, The Twinternet’s resemblance to the Bollywood icon has made her one of the most talked-about celebrity lookalikes on the internet right now. Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to wish her husband Jay Mehta on his birthday.