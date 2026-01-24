Sharad Kelkar Taskaree’s Bada Chaudhary’s First Step in Bollywood

Sharad Kelkar, the talented actor currently grabbing attention with his role in the web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, has quietly built a diverse acting career across television, films, and digital platforms.

Kelkar’s journey in entertainment began with a modest role in Bollywood. In 2004, he appeared in the comedy film Hulchul starring Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor. In the film, he played the quirky—though brief—part of Kareena’s unlucky groom, marking his acting debut in cinema.

Television Debut: A Strong Beginning

The same year as his film debut, Sharad also made his television debut with the Doordarshan show Aakrosh, portraying Inspector Sachin Kulkarni. This early role helped showcase his screen presence, acting depth, and command over intense scenes, while also hinting at the versatility and range he would later display in his career across mediums.

Sharad Kelkar: Early Life and Hustle

Before acting full-time, Kelkar worked as a gym instructor and a model, which he has credited with helping him develop the discipline and focus that would serve him well in the competitive entertainment industry.

From Supporting Roles to Leading Presence

Since those early roles, Kelkar has grown into a respected figure across different mediums. Today, he’s known for versatile performances not just on television but also in films and popular web series, earning acclaim for his depth and adaptability.

Over the years, he has seamlessly transitioned between genres, portraying complex characters that resonate with audiences and critics alike, further cementing his place in the industry.

Spotlight: Taskaree – The Smuggler’s Web

In Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, Kelkar portrays Bada Chaudhary, a powerful smuggling kingpin opposite stars like Emraan Hashmi.

His role reflects the darker, more intense characters he has taken on in recent years, be it in Tanhaji or Laxmi. Further, he is establishing his range in modern storytelling.