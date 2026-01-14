Emraan Hashmi Sounds Alarm on Theatrical Cinema’s Health

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has voiced growing concern about the decline of the traditional movie theatre business, pointing to shifting audience habits and the increasing dominance of streaming platforms.

In a recent interview with PTI, Hashmi described the current state of theatrical releases as “worrisome,” suggesting that films without big spectacle or mainstream appeal are struggling to draw crowds to cinemas.

The actor’s comments come amid broader industry debate about the future of theatrical distribution in the age of digital releases and social-media-driven viewing patterns.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar Success Isn’t Translating to Box Office

To illustrate his point, Hashmi cited Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning film One Battle After Another — a movie that recently garnered critical acclaim and awards buzz. Despite its success on the awards circuit and praise for its craftsmanship, Hashmi said the film “tanked” at the box office, attributing its commercial underperformance to changing audience expectations.

“Probably ten years back, it wouldn’t have,” Hashmi observed, noting that today many people choose to wait for a film’s digital release rather than go to the theatre — especially if it lacks elements like hit songs, romance or explosive set pieces. “Right now, that film has become, ‘Let’s watch it on OTT,’” he said, describing how even high-profile films can feel like niche, indie offerings to the average moviegoer.

Ironically, DiCaprio himself has previously emphasised the importance of theatrical viewing for One Battle After Another, characterising its cinematography and immersive experience as crafted for the big screen. Yet that vision, actors and audiences alike now admit, isn’t enough to guarantee box office success.

Shorter Theatrical Windows and Audience Shifts

Hashmi also highlighted how the shrinking window between a film’s theatrical release and its arrival on OTT platforms has weakened cinema-going habits. With many films now available online just four to six weeks after opening, viewers increasingly opt for the convenience of home viewing — a trend that has reduced footfalls in traditional multiplexes.

“It has become extremely difficult for theatrical films to put stuff out there,” he said, suggesting that mid-size movies without flashy marketing or blockbuster tropes struggle to justify a theatre outing.

He added that the high cost of multiplex tickets and marketing barriers for smaller films have compounded the issue, making theatrical success a tougher proposition than ever before.

Changing Choices and Career Strategy

Acknowledging the industry’s evolution, Hashmi shared that he has become more selective with his projects and now carefully weighs their potential for theatrical success against the realities of audience preferences. He said he tends to choose works that are “explosive” or notable — whether for cinema halls or streaming — to navigate the current landscape.

Off-screen, Hashmi’s own upcoming project, the web series Taskaree, is set to debut on Netflix on January 14, 2026, underscoring his engagement with the digital side of entertainment.