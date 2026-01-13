Emraan Hashmi Calls Out Insecurity Among Male Actors: How Many People Would’ve Done Haq? Read Here!

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently spoke candidly about insecurity among male actors in Bollywood, observing that many remain reluctant to support women-led films. He explained that this hesitation often limits opportunities for meaningful female-driven storytelling.

While he acknowledged the reasons films like Animal resonate strongly with audiences and achieve commercial success, Hashmi emphasised that the industry must broaden its perspective. He argued for a stronger commitment to women-centric narratives and challenged the status quo by asking how many established stars would willingly choose projects such as Haq or The Dirty Picture, despite their artistic depth and cultural importance within contemporary Hindi cinema.

Emraan Hashmi on Bollywood’s Male Insecurity and the Rise of Women-Centric Stories

Emraan Hashmi Calls Out Bollywood Men’s Insecurities

In an interview with News18, he stated that Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, succeeded despite opposition from “a woke brigade.” “Men in our industry are very insecure. How many people would’ve done a film like Haq? Every narrative should showcase a man’s victory. I’m not blowing my own trumpet here. But even back then, I did a film like The Dirty Picture. I liked the subject,” he stated.

The actor continued, “We need to get off our insecurities and do more stuff like that. But it’s very clear what’s happening today, cinematically. As far as things are going theatrically, you need a hyper-masculine man, a villain, the tropes, the clichés. It’s very evident that it’s what the audience wants. This kind of portrayal has always worked. In the 70s and the 80s, the hypermasculine era of Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna gave us films like Deewar and Trishul that worked.”

Haq Wins Hearts Across the Nation

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq, inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgment, recently premiered on Netflix. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Suparn S Varma. The film has garnered widespread acclaim, with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and others lauding the cast and crew for delivering such a powerful cinematic experience.