Priyanka Chopra Wins Hearts at Golden Globes With Nick Jonas, Says “Our Grandmothers Taught Us Well”

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved why she is loved worldwide as she attended the Golden Globe Awards with her husband Nick Jonas. From her graceful red-carpet appearance to her heartfelt behind-the-scenes moments, Priyanka stole the spotlight with her charm, elegance, and relatability. However, it was her simple yet meaningful line, “Our grandmothers taught us well” that truly won over fans.

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning entry at the Golden Globes alongside Nick Jonas, posing confidently for the cameras. The power couple radiated warmth and chemistry, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about pairs of the evening. Priyanka also took the stage to present an award, further cementing her strong presence at the prestigious event. Her poise, confidence, and effortless glamour reminded everyone why she continues to shine on global platforms.

Adding a personal touch to the glamorous night, Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, giving fans an intimate look at her Golden Globes journey. The video captured everything from sweet moments with Nick Jonas to pre-event jitters and candid laughter. In one scene, the couple is seen arriving at their accommodation before the awards. Sitting inside the car, they playfully fiddle with light switches, laughing like any normal couple.

Looking at the camera, Priyanka says she genuinely enjoys attending such events with Nick. “I love doing these kinds of events with Nick. We have so much fun together. That’s why I eagerly look forward to date nights with my husband,” she shared. The BTS clip also showed Priyanka discussing the event with her team before going to bed. The next day, while getting ready, she candidly admitted feeling nervous about her role on stage.

Looking at her phone, she said she had to crack a sports-related joke during her presentation and hoped to get it right. Laughing at the sudden shift from holiday mode to high-profile events, she added, “From Christmas until yesterday, I didn’t meet anyone, and then suddenly… Golden Globes.” As Priyanka and Nick stepped out for the awards ceremony, the actress revealed that her eyes were constantly watering. That’s when she pulled out a tissue from inside her gown and smiled at the camera, saying, “I have my trusty tissue. Our grandmothers taught us well.”