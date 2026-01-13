“Work Became My Escape and My Healing,” Rashami Desai Opens Up About 8-Year Battle With Depression

Popular TV actress Rashami Desai has candidly spoken about the darkest phase of her life, revealing that she battled depression for nearly eight years. Known for her powerful performances in hit shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, Rashami’s emotional confession has struck a chord with fans and sparked important conversations around mental health in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Rashami Desai shared that her journey toward healing was long and exhausting. Carrying deep emotional baggage for years took a severe toll on her mental well-being. She emphasized that recovery didn’t happen overnight—it required patience, self-work, and time. The 39-year-old actress, who also gained massive popularity through Bigg Boss 13, said that rebuilding herself emotionally and professionally took immense effort. However, she emerged stronger and more self-aware with time.

“There was a time when I was in depression for eight years. I was carrying a lot of baggage. It took me many years to reduce everything and start over. Now I’m back,” Rashami shared. Rashami revealed that acting slowly became her safe space. What initially felt like just work eventually turned into her emotional refuge. “No one else decides your work journey. Work gives me peace. And it was also my escape world, which I realized very late,” she said.

Today, Rashami says she has found a healthy balance between her personal and professional life, something she struggled with for years. She now prioritizes her emotional well-being just as much as her career. Apart from daily soaps, Rashami Desai has been a familiar face on several reality shows. She has participated in popular formats like, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Bigg Boss 13.

Her journey on these shows showcased not just her talent, but also her resilience and emotional strength, earning her widespread admiration. In an earlier interview, Rashami made a shocking revelation about facing the casting couch at the age of just 16. Recalling the traumatic experience, she shared how she was called for an audition only to find no one present at the location. > “They tried to drug me. I felt very uncomfortable. Somehow I managed to get out of there and told my mother everything,” she revealed.