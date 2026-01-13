Prashant Tamang’s Little Daughter And Wife Bids Emotional Farewell in Darjeeling, Breaks Hearts

A deeply emotional and somber atmosphere enveloped Chowrasta in Darjeeling as family, friends, and fans gathered to bid a final farewell to Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang. The sight of his wife Martha Elle and their young daughter standing beside his mortal remains left everyone present overwhelmed with grief. Videos from the ceremony, especially those capturing the heartbreaking moment of his little daughter, have gone viral on social media and moved people across the country.

Prashant Tamang passed away in Delhi on January 11 at the age of 43, leaving the music and entertainment industry in shock. His sudden demise has cast a shadow of mourning over Darjeeling, the town he proudly called home and where he was deeply admired not just as an artist, but as a humble human being. Earlier, Tamang’s mortal remains were brought to Bagdogra Airport, where an outpouring of grief was witnessed.

Family members, close friends, and countless fans gathered to catch a final glimpse of the singer. As the body was taken from Bagdogra to Darjeeling, people lined the roads, folding their hands in silent tribute to the Indian Idol winner who had once made the nation proud. At Chowrasta, the emotional weight of the moment became unbearable for Prashant Tamang’s family. Martha Elle and their young daughter were seen crying inconsolably while paying their last respects.

Locals and fans stood quietly, many with tears in their eyes, as emotional videos from the farewell surfaced online. One particular clip of Tamang’s daughter has deeply touched hearts, symbolizing the irreplaceable loss the family is enduring. On Sunday, Martha Elle confirmed that Prashant’s death was natural and occurred while he was sleeping, putting an end to speculation surrounding his passing.

Speaking to one of the media houses, a grieving Martha expressed gratitude for the immense love and support pouring in from across the world. She said that she has been receiving calls from acquaintances and strangers alike, with people sending flowers and gathering outside her home and the hospital just to pay their respects. “This is very emotional for me,” she said, adding, “Please continue to love him as you did before. He was a great soul and a great human being. I hope you will remember him in this way.”