Gabbar Finds Love Again: Shikhar Dhawan Is Officially Engaged!!”

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Big News

Former Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has thrilled fans by announcing his engagement to Irish social media personality Sophie Shine — sharing a joyful photo where Sophie proudly shows off her diamond engagement ring.

From Shared Smiles to Shared Dreams

The couple took to Instagram with a heartfelt caption:

“From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever.”

Their post instantly lit up timelines with love and congratulations from fans and fellow sports personalities alike.

Who Is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine hails from Ireland and has carved her own space online as a social media personality and lifestyle influencer, with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Sources describe her as having a solid academic and corporate background, which includes marketing and management credentials. She works as a product consultant at a major firm in the UAE.

Though she keeps much of her personal and professional life private, Sophie’s travel and lifestyle posts especially those featuring Dhawan have won her a warm fan following.

A Journey Into the Spotlight

Shikhar and Sophie’s relationship wasn’t an overnight revelation. The couple first confirmed they were dating publicly last year and have been seen together at cricket matches and social events.

Their engagement marks a new chapter for the former India opener, who retired from international and domestic cricket in 2024. He has spoken openly about moving forward in life.

Wedding Bells in 2026?

The engagement is official, and reports hint at an early wedding. Possibly February 2026 in a celebration with close friends and family. Though details aren’t confirmed yet.