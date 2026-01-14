Veer Pahariya Spotted Solo At Nupur–Stebin Reception, Fuelling Split Rumours With Tara Sutaria: Deets Inside!

Speculation about a breakup between Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya spread like wildfire after Veer Pahariya was spotted alone at Nupur and Stebin’s wedding reception. Veer Pahariya was spotted attending the wedding reception of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben by himself on January 13, a detail that quickly drew attention amid ongoing speculation about his reported breakup with actress Tara Sutaria.

Veer Pahariya’s Solo Wedding Appearance Sparks Breakup Speculation

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria have reportedly called it quits after dating for nearly a year, a development that has surprised many fans. Neither Veer nor Tara has officially commented on the breakup rumors so far. Adding fuel to the speculation, Veer was recently spotted attending Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding reception in Mumbai alone.

Has Veer Pahariya Confirmed His Breakup with Tara Sutaria?

In the viral clip, Veer Pahariya arrives alone at the reception and warmly greets newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. Dressed stylishly in a black shirt and trousers, he drew attention with his appearance. However, social media users focused less on his outfit and more on his solo attendance without partner Tara Sutaria, sparking widespread discussion across multiple online platforms.

About the Relationship Between Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria started their romantic journey about a year ago. Before officially confirming it on social media, the duo was often seen together in public. Their airport appearances, in particular, were hard to ignore. Later, Veer and Tara publicly expressed their love on Instagram. However, recent developments suggest that the relationship may have been short lived and has possibly come to an end according to recent reports.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Wedding Reception

After marrying in Udaipur with ceremonies blending Hindu and Christian customs, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben hosted a lavish reception welcoming Bollywood celebrities. The star-studded evening saw Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, among many others, joining the festivities in grand celebratory style.