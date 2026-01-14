Did AP Dhillon Crash It? An Unexpected Celebrity Trio Goes Off-Road

Singer AP Dhillon surprised fans with a fun Instagram post capturing a playful off-road adventure with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and cricket legend MS Dhoni at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse on January 13. The photos and short video show the three immersed in mud and laughter while tackling an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride together.

AP Dhillon, ATV Antics and a Muddy Mishap

The highlights of the post center around an A-Thon Ashva 4×4 ATV — a premium India-made off-road machine — getting stuck in a muddy patch during their ride. Rather than letting the slip-up spoil the fun, Dhillon leaned into the humour, posing on the stranded vehicle and captioning the clip, “Who do you think crashed it?” with a laughing emoji, prompting fans to playfully speculate in the comments.

Relaxed Vibes and Rare Candid Moments

The visuals captured the trio not as larger-than-life stars but as friends enjoying a rugged day out. Smiling and joking despite their mud-splattered looks, Dhillon, Khan and Dhoni offered a rare glimpse of their off-duty camaraderie. This laid-back, unscripted interaction stood out for bringing together icons from music, film and sport — a crossover moment few expected.

What’s Next for the Stars

While this muddy adventure made headlines, Salman Khan is also in the spotlight for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, a movie based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featuring an ensemble cast.