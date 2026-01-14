Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Win Hearts With Traditional Look and Drum Dance at Mumbai Party

Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt once again proved why they are among the most loved celebrity pairs, as their recent appearance at a Mumbai reception has taken social media by storm. While several film stars attended Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s grand reception party last Tuesday night, Ranbir and Alia grabbed special attention at another private celebration in Bandra.

Videos and pictures of the couple from the event are currently going viral, showcasing their effortless chemistry, simplicity, and heartfelt gestures. From Ranbir helping Alia step out of the car to the duo dancing joyfully to the beat of traditional drums, every moment has left fans swooning. On Tuesday night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, where they attended a close friend’s reception.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand at Gauri Khan’s popular restaurant, Tori, and paparazzi quickly captured their adorable entry. One particular video has captured the internet’s attention. In the clip, Ranbir is seen stepping out of the car first, briefly peeking inside the restaurant, and then returning to assist Alia as she gets out. He then gently escorts her inside, a simple yet thoughtful gesture that fans can’t stop praising.

Another viral video from the same event shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt letting loose on the dance floor. Surrounded by guests, the couple is seen dancing happily to the energetic beats of dhol drums. Alia’s minimalistic look and carefree vibe, paired with Ranbir’s cheerful moves, have won over social media users, who are calling the moment pure couple goals. The star couple had recently traveled to New York to ring in the New Year and have now returned to Mumbai.

Despite their busy schedules, Ranbir and Alia continue to make time for personal celebrations, often giving fans heartwarming glimpses into their life together. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for several years. In November the same year, they welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, marking a new chapter in their lives.