Kriti Sanon Got Angry at Paparazzi at Airport After Sister Nupur Sanon’s Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is once again in the headlines, but this time it’s not for a film announcement or red-carpet appearance. A video of Kriti Sanon from the airport is going viral on social media, where she is seen getting visibly upset with the paparazzi while returning from her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding in Udaipur. After the grand wedding celebrations in Udaipur, Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport with her family.

She was standing alongside her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia when she noticed photographers filming them continuously. Clearly uncomfortable with the situation, Kriti lost her cool and asked the paparazzi to stop recording. The brief moment of confrontation was captured on camera and has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some fans supported Kriti for protecting her personal space, others debated celebrity privacy at public places.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members from the film and music industry. Celebrities like Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were also spotted at the wedding festivities. Kriti Sanon actively participated in the celebrations and shared special moments with the newlyweds.

Nupur and Stebin reportedly dated for several years before making their relationship official. The couple got married in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, and Nupur later shared beautiful wedding pictures on social media, which received immense love from fans. Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia has often grabbed attention whenever he is spotted with the actress. Kabir is a British businessman who studied at a boarding school in England.

He is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, is a well-known name in the travel industry and owns the UK-based travel company Southall Travel. Kabir is also known to be close to former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, which has further added to public curiosity around him. As the airport video continues to circulate online, fans have expressed varied opinions. Many supported Kriti Sanon for drawing boundaries and demanding privacy during a personal family moment, while others felt the incident was blown out of proportion.