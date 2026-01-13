Suniel Shetty Gets Emotional at ‘Border 2’ Song Launch, Opens Up About Son Ahan Shetty’s Struggles After ‘Tadap’ Flop

The launch of the third song ‘Ae Jaate Hue Lamhon’ from the much-anticipated film ‘Border 2’ turned emotional when veteran actor Suniel Shetty broke down while speaking about his son Ahan Shetty’s difficult journey in Bollywood. The grand event was attended by the film’s cast and crew, but it was Suniel’s heartfelt words that truly touched everyone present.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty Turned Emotional

While addressing the audience at the event, Suniel Shetty became visibly emotional, with tears streaming down his face as he spoke about the challenges Ahan faced after his debut film ‘Tadap’ failed at the box office. He strongly dismissed the common belief that star kids have an easy path in the film industry. With a choked voice, Suniel said, “This is his second film, and getting such a big film… it’s a very responsible film.”

Suniel Shetty

Recalling a conversation with his son during the shoot, he added, “I told Ahan, ‘This is not just a uniform. Remember this. If India is known for progress, our country is also known for courage, and this courage is given to us by these officers.’” Suniel Shetty openly spoke about the emotional setback Ahan faced after Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, failed to impress audiences.

Ahan Shetty

The film starred Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan and was a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. Unfortunately, the Bollywood version performed poorly, casting a shadow over Ahan’s career right at the start. “After his first film, there was a lull in his life and career. People think that because he is Suniel Shetty’s son, he gets work easily. But the truth is, Ahan has gone through a lot,” Suniel said.

Ahan Shetty

Expressing gratitude, he added, “I’m happy he got Border 2 as his second film. He couldn’t have asked for a better project. I just pray that he has done justice to his role and that audiences love the film.” At the same event, Ahan Shetty broke his silence for the first time on reports claiming he lost several projects last year due to the high expenses of his team. Dismissing the allegations, Ahan clarified that the claims were completely false.