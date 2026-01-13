Isha Malviya Reacts to Exit Rumours From ‘Laughter Chefs 3’ as Nia Sharma and Sunny Leone Set to Add Fun

The popular cooking-based comedy show ‘Laughter Chefs 3’ continues to entertain audiences with its rib-tickling episodes and celebrity banter. While fans are excited about the upcoming episode featuring Nia Sharma and Sunny Leone, another contestant, Isha Malviya, has grabbed headlines amid reports of her exit from the show. Although Isha has not made any official announcement about quitting Laughter Chefs 3, she recently addressed the growing speculation directly through her Instagram channel, putting several rumours to rest.

Isha Malviya Breaks Silence on Leaving Show

Amid reports claiming that Isha Malviya has been replaced on the show, the actress shared a voice note clarifying the situation. She explained that no new contestant has taken her place and that her absence is purely due to date clashes with other professional commitments. Isha revealed that she is currently juggling multiple projects, and one of them could turn out to be a major breakthrough in her career.



Because of this, she is unable to continue shooting for Laughter Chefs 3 at the moment. In her message, Isha said, “Guys, don’t stress so much after the Laughter Chefs news. No one has been replaced. It’s my problem because my dates are not matching with the upcoming Laughter Chefs shooting days. I have some other projects, so I can’t leave them. That other work is also very important for me because it could be my first big step in the industry. I request you all to support me and not worry too much.”

Her statement reassured fans, though reactions remained mixed. While many expressed happiness and excitement for her next big project, others admitted they would miss her presence on the show. Isha Malviya has built a strong fan base through her television journey, and her possible break from Laughter Chefs 3 has left viewers emotional. Social media is filled with messages wishing her luck for the future, while also hoping to see her return to the show soon.

Meanwhile, the buzz around Laughter Chefs 3 remains high as Nia Sharma is all set to make a special appearance alongside Sunny Leone. A newly released promo has already gone viral, promising a laughter-packed episode. Nia Sharma, who is currently winning hearts with ‘Splitsvilla X6’, makes a dramatic entry with Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. In the promo, Nia introduces herself in English as the naughty girl from Splitsvilla X6, prompting Ali to jokingly ask her to speak in Hindi.