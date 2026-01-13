Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwinder? Wedding Appearance Sparks Romance Rumours

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is once again grabbing headlines, but this time it’s not for her films or fitness videos. The actress is reportedly in the news for finding love again, and the internet can’t stop buzzing about it. Disha was recently spotted with Punjabi singer Talwinder at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur, and their close bonding has fueled fresh dating rumours.



Disha Patani and Talwinder Spotted Together at Wedding

Several pictures and videos from the wedding celebrations have surfaced online, showing Disha Patani and Talwinder spending time together. What caught everyone’s attention was that the two were allegedly seen holding hands, sparking speculation about a possible romantic relationship. While neither Disha nor Talwinder has officially confirmed the rumours, their appearance together at such a high-profile event has left fans curious.

Social media users are now questioning whether this is just a friendship or the beginning of a new love story. For those unfamiliar, Talwinder’s full name is Talwinder Singh Sidhu. He is a rising Punjabi singer, music producer, and musician, born in 1997 in Punjab. Despite his young age, Talwinder has already carved a niche for himself in the global music scene. He is known for experimenting with multiple genres such as hip-hop, R&B, trap, and synth-pop.

In 2024, he released his debut album ‘Misfit’, which received positive attention among music lovers. Talwinder’s career graph has been steadily rising. He has opened for international stars like Dua Lipa and G-Eazy, an achievement few Indian independent artists can boast of. Recently, he also performed at Lollapalooza India 2025, further cementing his growing popularity.

One of the most intriguing things about Talwinder is that he has never revealed his face publicly. On social media and during performances, he is always seen wearing elaborate and artistic face paint, which has become his signature style. After his appearance with Disha Patani, social media users couldn’t stop talking about this mystery. As of now, there is no official confirmation from either Disha Patani or Talwinder regarding their relationship. However, their public appearance together and visible closeness have definitely added fuel to the fire.