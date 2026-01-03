AP Dhillon’s New Year had a powerful message. Read inside

Singer AP Dhillon chose a heartfelt way to welcome 2026 — not with parties or performances, but by spending New Year’s Day with the brave personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed at the historic Longewala Post in Rajasthan.

AP Dhillon Exchanging Conversations with Soldiers

In a video shared on his Instagram, Dhillon is seen engaging warmly with the soldiers, listening to their stories and exchanging conversations. He even learned how to execute a proper military salute from the troops, a gesture that stood out in the footage of his visit.

Dhillon’s Sweet Gesture

The Longewala Post, known for its pivotal role in India’s military history, provided a meaningful backdrop for the singer’s tribute. Dhillon’s social media post expressed deep respect and gratitude for the soldiers’ dedication and the sacrifices they make to protect the nation.

Fans Go Crazy Online

Fans quickly reacted to the footage online, praising his decision to begin the year by honouring the country’s defenders — describing the moment as “heart-warming” and “inspiring.” This visit followed the conclusion of Dhillon’s “One of One” India tour, which wrapped up in Jaipur on December 28, 2025, after a series of shows across cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.