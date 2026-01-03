Priyanka Chopra Shows Love For Nick Jonas’ Gut Punch; Hrithik Roshan Applauds: See Here!

Nick Jonas released Gut Punch on January 1, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised the song on Instagram. The couple continues to define modern relationship goals, consistently standing by each other as strong, vocal supporters. As Nick welcomed the New Year with a fresh solo track, Priyanka ensured his latest musical milestone received attention. Her public appreciation highlighted their bond, mutual encouragement, and pride in each other’s achievements, reinforcing why they remain one of the most admired celebrity couples today globally.

Nick Jonas Kicks Off the Year with an Exciting New Single Release

Nick Jonas began 2026 with the release of Gut Punch, the first single from his upcoming solo album, Sunday Best, which launched on January 1. Alongside the song, he dropped a surprise announcement video that instantly grabbed global attention. Speaking about the track, Nick reflected on its deep emotional impact and the personal feelings that shaped the song for him deeply. “Gut Punch is out now everywhere. Couldn’t ask for a better way to ring in the new year than hearing these lyrics that mean so much to me being sung back. Here’s to being kinder to ourselves in 2026. Thank you. Love you.”

If Nick thought there was no better way to start the year, Priyanka Chopra clearly agreed. Shortly after the song’s release, she shared it on her Instagram Stories, tagging Nick and simply writing “wow.” The brief post was understated but meaningful, signaling her support and admiration for the track while giving the global star a subtle yet impactful nod of encouragement.

Fans quickly noticed her reaction, applauding the couple for constantly supporting each other’s creative journeys. Over the years, Priyanka and Nick have openly celebrated one another’s work, whether in music, films, or on international stages.

Hrithik Roshan Shows He’s a Big Fan of Nick Jonas’ Latest Song Release

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan joined the growing wave of appreciation for Nick Jonas’ latest track. Reacting to Nick’s post, he called the song “anthem-worthy” and commented, “Love it” with a fire emoji. His praise hinted that Gut Punch has the potential to become one of 2026’s standout tracks, resonating with fans and music lovers alike.

This isn’t Hrithik’s first public praise for Nick Jonas. Earlier, he attended Nick’s Broadway show The Last Five Years with Saba Azad. Reflecting on the experience, Hrithik described the evening as “mind blown and inspired,” applauding Nick’s exceptional performance. He also expressed gratitude to Priyanka Chopra for making the night memorable, celebrating theatre, music, and friendship. The actor’s admiration highlighted not only Nick’s talent but also the joy of shared experiences, leaving a lasting impression on both the audience and himself.