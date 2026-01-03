Ahan Shetty Calls It a “Full-Circle Moment” as He Honors Suniel Shetty’s Legacy

hBollywood actor Ahan Shetty recently shared a deeply personal moment tied to his family’s cinematic legacy. Sharing on Instagram, Ahan reflected on how his journey has come “full circle” — from growing up watching his father Suniel Shetty star in the iconic patriotic number “Sandese Aate Hain” from the 1997 war drama Border, to now being part of the new anthem “Ghar Kab Aaoge” in the upcoming Border 2.

Ahan Shetty alongside his father

In a heartfelt caption alongside a photo with his father, Ahan wrote that while words fail him, feelings don’t. He said ‘original Sandese Aate Hain was part of his childhood soundtrack, and now he gets to contribute to a song that represents the timeless emotions of soldiers and the families who wait for them.

“Somewhere between then and now, life quietly came full circle,” he said, adding that the experience is about time, love, and quiet gratitude — not just another film project.

The ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge ’ Track

The track “Ghar Kab Aaoge” was unveiled in a special event at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, with cast members including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others in attendance. The song aims to echo the emotional core of its predecessor while resonating with modern audience. Border 2 is slated to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.