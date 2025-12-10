Pawan Singh Visits Manisha Rani’s New Mumbai Home, Actress Shares Viral Vlog of Their Fun Meal Together

Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest superstars, Pawan Singh and Manisha Rani, recently created a buzz on social media after Manisha shared a special glimpse of the Power Star’s visit to her new Mumbai home. The actress, who rose to national fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, has recently purchased a luxurious multi-crore flat in Mumbai and now lives there most of the time.

Before uploading her vlog on YouTube, Manisha shared a heartwarming photo with Pawan Singh on Instagram. The picture went viral within minutes.

In the caption, she wrote, “A lioness with the lion of Bihar.” Fans flooded the comments section, praising their friendship and chemistry. On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, Manisha posted a YouTube vlog that is now trending across social media platforms. In the video, she reveals that Pawan Singh personally informed her about visiting her home, specifically for his favourite meal.

The TRP King arrived in a completely simple and down-to-earth manner, accompanied only by one security guard. As soon as he entered, the duo shared fun banter before settling down to enjoy the meal. Pawan Singh happily ate fish and rice, a dish he says he loves from Manisha’s kitchen. According to Manisha, he came to her house directly after wrapping up work related to Bigg Boss and he often requests her homemade fish curry because he finds it delicious.

Manisha also shared a funny moment from the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale. Pawan Singh was seen on stage with Salman Khan, and Manisha admitted she didn’t know whom to watch first since both are her favorites. Fans loved this candid confession in her vlog. Apart from his Bigg Boss appearance, Pawan Singh is all set to entertain audiences in Laughter Chefs Season 3. He will be seen alongside comedy king Kapil Sharma which has already created huge excitement among viewers.

The friendly chemistry and warmth between Pawan Singh and Manisha Rani have once again proved why they remain two of the most loved personalities in the Bhojpuri entertainment world. Their viral photo and vlog are receiving immense appreciation, and fans are hoping to see them collaborate in a new project soon.