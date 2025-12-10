Vishal Dadlani Reacts to 10-Hour Lok Sabha Debate on Vande Mataram, Says It Solved All of India’s Problems

A special 10-hour debate was held in the Lok Sabha on the 150th anniversary of India’s national song Vande Mataram, sparking reactions from politicians, celebrities, and the public. Among them was singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, who shared a strongly worded video on Instagram, congratulating the nation while also taking a sharp dig at the government.



Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Reacts To Vande Mataram Debate

The discussion was centered on the iconic song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. During the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Vande Mataram had been the voice of India’s freedom struggle but alleged that the song was tampered with in 1937, indirectly targeting the Congress party. This comment led to an intense back-and-forth, culminating in a marathon 10-hour-long debate inside the House.

Vishal Dadlani

Also Read: Palak Tiwari Stuns Fans in Floral Gown, Proving She’s the Modern Fashion Queen of Bollywood

Reacting to the debate, Vishal Dadlani posted a video, saying, “Hello brothers and sisters, there is great news for you.” He added that Parliament spent an entire day debating on Vande Mataram, a song deeply loved across the country. But then he shifted to sarcasm. Vishal continued, “And because of this debate, India’s unemployment problem has been solved… the Indigo issue is solved… air pollution is solved. Imagine! A poem was debated for 10 hours. These issues weren’t even mentioned, but magically everything got fixed.”



Vishal Dadlani

He highlighted the cost of the debate, saying Parliament spends about ₹2.5 lakh per minute during a session. “Ten hours means 600 minutes. Count it,” he added, implying that a huge amount of taxpayers’ money was spent without addressing pressing national issues. Vishal’s post quickly drew reactions from actors and netizens. Shreya Dhanwantri, known for The Family Man, commented, “I think this was a very important discussion.” Her remark also appeared to carry a sarcastic tone.

Vishal Dadlani

One user wrote, “If we debate for 100 hours, will India go beyond three?” Another fan wrote, “This is a different level of roasting.” A user said, “Don’t do it Lala, don’t do it.” The divided reactions show how Vishal’s commentary struck a chord, and a nerve with many. While the discussion in Parliament may have concluded, the debate outside continues on social media. Vishal Dadlani’s video has added fuel to the conversation, prompting people to question priorities, governance, and how national issues are addressed or ignored.