Gen Z Goes Crazy for Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, 50-Year-Old Actor Becomes the Unexpected Internet Crush

Indian cinemas are witnessing an unexpected storm, and the reason is the film Dhurandhar. While the star cast had already created buzz before its release, the real talk of the town now is Akshaye Khanna, who plays the film’s antagonist. Ever since the movie hit theaters, Akshaye’s performance has taken the internet and Gen Z by surprise. From packed houseful shows to viral videos, his villainous avatar has become the biggest highlight of the film.

Akshaye Khanna Became New Crush

Just recently, during the release of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film Saiyaara, theaters were filled with emotional Gen Z audiences, crying, cheering, and thumping. Now, the same young crowd is going wild over 50-year-old Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar. Gen Z viewers are saying things like, “Bro can eat 20 Rocky Bhai, 50 Pushpa, and 100 Salaar for breakfast.” Such comments show just how impressed the youth are with his powerful screen presence.

Videos recorded inside theaters show youngsters shouting, praising, and literally worshipping Akshaye’s villainous aura. His dialogue delivery, body language, and intensity have clearly overshadowed every other element of the film. In one viral video, a young boy is seen lying on the floor dramatically and saying, “Akshaye Khanna didn’t overshadow Ranveer Singh… he overshadowed the entire Indian cinema. Akshaye Khanna was the best!”

Despite playing the villain, Akshaye Khanna has stunned audiences with his refined performance. Viewers say he is perfect, and many believe his role stands as proof that superstars may come and go, but an actor’s true power comes from acting. Fans are urging others to watch the film, saying, “He absolutely slayed it.” While sharing reactions, some users wrote, “A father is a father after all… Gen Z heroes are busy breaking hearts, while 90s heroes are breaking the internet.”

Another commented, “This is called Aura—Akshaye.” The admiration isn’t just nostalgia, it’s respect for a man who has seen a 27-year rollercoaster journey in Bollywood but has now found massive appreciation in his second innings. Akshaye Khanna, son of legendary actor Vinod Khanna, made a strong debut in 1997 with the iconic war film Border. His film Himalaya Putra also released the same year. He later delivered memorable performances in romantic films like Taal and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.