Smriti Irani Backs Dhurandhar Amid Outrage, Calls It ‘Echo Of Lives Lived And Lost’

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has come out strongly in defence of the recently released spy action thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, amid growing criticism and social media outrage over the film’s portrayal and narrative tone. Irani took to Instagram to laud the movie’s makers and cast, describing the film as a powerful tribute to the sacrifices of those who have lived through conflict and loss for the nation.

In her detailed social media post, Irani emphasised the emotional depth of the film and urged audiences to look beyond the controversy. “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage after all it’s just a film.”

Irani’s message singled out the work of director Aditya Dhar and the performances of the ensemble cast, which includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. “As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a research fiend, even more so.” She also highlighted specific performances that moved her, particularly praising Khanna’s intensity and Singh’s expressive portrayal: “It’s the quiver in the face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes Akshaye Khanna’s performance a lesson in craft, and @ranveersingh’s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t are a must-watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy.”

Irani didn’t limit her praise to performances alone. She applauded the film’s music and casting efforts, noting the impact when “a director’s passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra.” “And the music OMG… you can rest assured the screen will explode.”

She framed Dhurandhar not merely as entertainment but as a cinematic experience that demands empathy and reflection. “Dhurandhar isn’t just a film, it’s the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage.” She also acknowledged that seeing a cinematic interpretation of figures similar to real personalities might feel unusual to some but defended the portrayal. “Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird… but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within.”

Irani concluded her note with a message of gratitude aimed at real-life defenders of the nation: “To the men and women known and unknown who have died defending us and are still in pursuit of justice for the everyday Indian, Dhanyawad; our nation holds you in high esteem and is forever in your debt #dhurandhar.”

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and released on December 5, has drawn both acclaim and debate, with voices on social media discussing its portrayal of patriotism, violence and national history even as it performs strongly at the box office.