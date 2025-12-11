‘Still Can’t Get Dhurandhar Out Of My Mind’: Hrithik Roshan Applauds Ranveer Singh’s Film After Criticism Over His ‘Politics’ Remark

After receiving backlash for his earlier remark that he ‘may disagree with the politics of it,’ Hrithik Roshan posted another Instagram story praising Dhurandhar and its cast. On Wednesday, he initially appreciated the film but added the political disclaimer, which triggered strong reactions online. Responding to the criticism, the actor shared a follow-up story on Thursday, once again applauding the movie and the performances. His latest post focused on acknowledging the team’s work, attempting to shift attention back to the film rather than the controversy surrounding his previous statement. The actor hoped viewers would engage with its artistry sincerely today.

The War 2 actor wrote in his latest statement, “Still can’t get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. What an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can’t wait for part 2 !!! (sic).”

‘I May Disagree With The Politics Of It’ Says Hrithik Roshan

In his Wednesday post, Hrithik wrote a statement that quickly drew attention and added context to his earlier remarks. “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control,spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s a cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan Draws Criticism for His Dhurandhar Post

In his Instagram story, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world.” And this statement of the actor didn’t go down well with netizens and they started trolling him on social media. Check out the tweets below.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its impressive box office run, earning Rs. 180 crore in six days, reaffirming its strong audience appeal and solidifying its position as a major cinematic success today.