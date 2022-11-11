Preity Zinta Celebrates First Birthday Of Son Jai And Daughter Gia, Shares Heart Touching Note!!

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is enjoying her life in America away from Hindi cinema. In the year 2021, Preity Zinta became the mother of twins through surrogacy. Actress had shared this good news on social media. The names of Preity’s children are Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, who are now one year old. The actress shared a post on her children’s first birthday, in which she wrote a separate note for both of them.

Preity Zinta

Actually, Preity Zinta shared two different posts on Instagram, in which she is seen spending quality time with her children. In the first post, Preity Zinta is seen with her son and she is looking at her darling with great love. At the same time, there is almost a similar picture in the second post as well. But in this picture, her daughter Gia Zinta is seen with the actress. However, in both these photos, Preity has not shown the full face of her children.

Gia Zinta

Sharing a picture with her daughter, Preity wrote in the caption, ‘I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it’s been a year. My heart is filled and I will be forever grateful. Your precious smile, your warm hug, and your presence in my life is everything my little one. Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be filled with love and happiness, today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As every day increases my love for you manifold.’

Jai Zinta

Preity Zinta has also written a long caption while sharing the picture with her son. She wrote, ‘Of all the roles I have played in my life, nothing is close to being your mother. I am sure we have known each other for many lives. In this one, I can’t stop thinking how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart will be filled to see you shining like this. I will love you more every day. Happy birthday my sweetheart May your life be filled with happiness today and always. Here’s to many more smiles, hugs, and laughs. Love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday my Jai.’