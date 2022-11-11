Malaika Arora Makes A Big Appearance With Her New Series ‘Moving In With Malaika’ On Disney+ Hotstar

Model-TV superstar Malaika Arora will raid the OTT space with Disney+ Hotstar’s up-and-coming appearance moving In With Malaika.

Showcasing from December 5 onwards, this energizing series created by Banijay Asia will too see visitor appearances from her companions and family as they spill the most recent tea. “After the successful season 7 of Koffee With Karan, we are delighted to bring before our viewers yet another exciting reality show, Moving In With Malaika,” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Malaika said with their appearance she needs to break the obstruction between her and her fans. “It’ll be a fun ride as I take everybody together with me investigating my day-to-day life with a few of my closest family and companions. I am invigorated to kick begin this unused wander and pleased to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this,” she said in a statement. With the modern appearance, the on-screen character will deliver fans get to her past, show, and future through unfiltered conversations.

Before the day, Malaika had shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “And I said yes” which drove to her fans guessing about her marriage with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. In any case, the on-screen character has put all hypotheses to rest with the later upgrade around her advanced make a big appearance.

Moving In With Malaika is delivered by Banijay Asia, known for appearing in Roar of the Lion and Hostages. Find a modern side to Malaika Arora’s life with her lady-advanced experience as it were on Disney+ Hotstar, December 5 onwards.