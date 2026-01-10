Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas a Snack in Vacation Video, Fans Can’t Get Enough of Their Romance

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-actor Nick Jonas never fail to set couple goals, and once again, they’ve melted hearts with their adorable chemistry. The power couple is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from their busy work schedules, and Priyanka’s latest vacation post featuring Nick has left fans smiling ear to ear. Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of holiday videos from a beach destination, including a fun clip of Nick Jonas relaxing in a sunlit pool.

Shot from a distance and later zoomed in, the video shows Nick enjoying the water, soaking up the sunshine, and sipping on his drink, completely at ease. What truly caught everyone’s attention was Priyanka’s cheeky and love-filled caption. Praising her husband, she wrote, “When he’s just casually hanging out, he looks like a snack… makes me want to eat him up!” The humorous and flirty caption instantly went viral, with fans calling the couple too cute to handle.

Nick Jonas was quick to respond and matched Priyanka’s playful energy. Commenting on the video, he joked, “Damn, the paps caught me again.” Their lighthearted exchange had friends and fans laughing, with many declaring Priyanka and Nick as one of the most loved celebrity couples. This isn’t the first time the couple has shared romantic moments from their getaway. Earlier, Nick posted a sweet video of the two by the sea, set to Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Senorita’, where they were seen enjoying each other’s company and expressing their love in the most effortless way.

Priyanka also shared solo clips from the beach, walking barefoot on the sand and soaking in the calm vibes, giving fans a glimpse of her peaceful holiday mood. While she’s enjoying some downtime, Priyanka Chopra has an impressive slate of projects ahead. She will next be seen in The Bluff, an R-rated pirate adventure directed by the Russo Brothers, alongside Karl Urban.

The film promises a dark and thrilling storyline, with Priyanka playing Ersel Boden, a former pirate infamously known as Bloody Mary. Additionally, Priyanka also has SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi in the pipeline, making her fans eagerly await her return to the big screen. Whether it’s through playful captions, romantic videos, or mutual admiration, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to charm audiences worldwide.