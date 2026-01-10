Kartik Aaryan And Karina Kubiliute Allegedly Stayed In The Same Hotel But In Different Rooms In Goa, Deets Inside

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently found himself at the center of dating rumours after being linked to an 18-year-old girl named Karina Kubiliute. Social media speculation went into overdrive after pictures from Goa surfaced online, prompting fans to believe that the actor was holidaying with a mystery woman. However, the British resident has strongly denied all such claims, calling the rumours completely false.

Kartik- Karina Dating Speculations Intensified

The buzz began when eagle-eyed social media users noticed similarities in the Goa pictures posted by Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute on their respective Instagram accounts. The beach backdrop, hotel aesthetics, and timing of the posts led many to assume that the two were vacationing together. As curiosity grew, internet users started searching for the identity of the woman seen in the viral photos.

Soon, Karina Kubiliute, a resident of Britain, was identified as the so-called mystery girl, further fuelling the dating speculation. Adding more fuel to the gossip, a new report has now revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute were indeed staying at the same hotel in Goa. According to a report, both were staying at the St. Regis Hotel in Goa during the first week of January.

However, the report clearly stated that their rooms were separate, suggesting that their stay at the same hotel may have been purely coincidental. As the rumours intensified, Karina Kubiliute took to Instagram to shut down the speculation. She clarified that she does not know Kartik Aaryan at all and is not his girlfriend. Karina also mentioned that she was in Goa vacationing with her family, not with the actor.

To avoid further online harassment, she updated her Instagram bio with a clarification and disabled the comments section, preventing users from posting messages or questions. Interestingly, amid the growing chatter, Kartik Aaryan and Karina also unfollowed each other on Instagram, which further caught public attention. While Karina addressed the rumours directly, Kartik Aaryan has not issued any statement regarding the controversy. The actor has chosen to remain silent on the matter, continuing to focus on his professional commitments.