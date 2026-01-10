Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Plans After Split From Jay Bhanushali

Television actor Mahhi Vij has confronted online trolls who criticised her for adopting children following her divorce from fellow actor Jay Bhanushali. Taking a firm stand against insensitive and hurtful comments, Mahhi addressed the speculation head-on, emphasising that her decisions as a parent are personal and born out of love, not subject to public judgment.

Mahhi and Jay were one of television’s most popular couples before their separation. Their relationship, marriage and subsequent work together on screen made them familiar figures in Indian households. When news of their divorce emerged, it was followed by public discussion, as often happens when high-profile couples part ways. What followed with Mahhi’s remarks on family life soon became another topic of online debate.

Following the split, Mahhi Vij spoke candidly about her desire to expand her family through adoption. While adoption is a deeply personal choice that reflects a parent’s readiness to offer care and support to children in need, some social media users questioned her motives and intentions. Comments ranged from speculation about her reasons for adopting to outright claims that she was making that choice for public attention.

Rather than letting the criticism pass without response, Mahhi chose to address it directly. In a heartfelt post, she shut down the trolls, making it clear that raising children, biological or adopted, is about love, responsibility and commitment, not public validation. She refused to entertain narratives that sought to undermine her choices or reduce them to public spectacle. By confronting the negativity, she reiterated that family decisions are deeply private and should be guided by emotional readiness rather than by others’ opinions.

Mahhi’s response was firm and unapologetic, reminding others that adoption is a beautiful and noble act, not something to be demeaned. She pointed out that children who need homes and care should be embraced, and that those stepping forward to adopt deserve support rather than criticism. Her message was rooted in compassion and respect for parenthood in all its forms.

The actress has been vocal about her love for children and her hopes for future family life. She has often shared glimpses of her bond with her existing children and the joy she finds in motherhood. For many fans, her openness about adoption was inspiring, seen as a positive example of how public figures can champion causes that matter deeply in society.

However, the backlash from some corners of social media highlighted a troubling trend: public fascination with commenting on celebrities’ personal lives, even when it involves matters as sensitive as family and children. Comments questioning Mahhi’s motivations in adoption overlooked her lived experience as a parent and the genuine emotional motivations that drive such decisions.

Support from many fans poured in after Mahhi’s post. Numerous followers praised her courage in addressing the trolls directly, and expressed admiration for her unwavering commitment to her children’s wellbeing. They highlighted that parenthood, especially through adoption, is a deeply emotional choice that deserves empathy and encouragement, not ridicule.

Adoption in India, while gradually becoming more accepted, is still surrounded by misconceptions and stigma in some quarters. Mahhi’s stand, in this context, opens up space for broader conversations about family, choice and compassion. Many appreciated that her response didn’t just defend herself but also stood up for adoptive parents everywhere.

By confronting negative commentary with dignity, Mahhi Vij reminded her audience that parenting is a deeply personal journey, grounded in love and responsibility. Her words served as a rebuttal to trolls and a message of affirmation for anyone considering adoption. In doing so, she shifted the narrative toward empathy and respect for personal choices, reinforcing that such matters are best approached with understanding rather than judgment.