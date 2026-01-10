Kriti Sanon And Varun Sharma Set the Dance Floor on Fire at Stebin Ben & Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Celebrations in Udaipur

Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding festivities are in full swing in the royal city of Udaipur, and the celebrations are nothing short of spectacular. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple has kicked off their wedding functions with vibrant Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies, and the internet can’t stop talking about it, especially after videos of Kriti Sanon dancing her heart out went viral.

The wedding celebrations began with a joyful Haldi ceremony, where happiness, laughter, and dhol beats filled the air. Several videos from the function surfaced online, showing the bride-to-be Nupur Sanon, groom Stebin Ben, and actress Kriti Sanon completely immersed in the celebrations. Kriti was seen dancing enthusiastically alongside her sister Nupur, perfectly matching steps and energy.

Stebin Ben also joined in with full excitement, and soon friends and family became part of the dance circle, making the Haldi ceremony a lively and memorable affair. Right after the Haldi, videos from the Sangeet ceremony started trending across social media platforms. The night turned into a full-blown dance party, with Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, and several friends and family members lighting up the dance floor.

One of the most talked-about videos shows Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma dancing to the Bhojpuri hit Lollipop Lagelu. Their energetic desi moves, expressions, and effortless chemistry left everyone cheering, including the soon-to-be-married couple. In another viral clip shared by one of the media houses, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben were seen dancing together to Gallan Goodiyaan, radiating happiness and excitement.

Another video captured Nupur and Kriti enjoying themselves with friends to Sajanji Vaari Vaari, showcasing their strong sister bond. Videos from both Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies highlight how deeply the family is enjoying every moment of these celebrations. The Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies are just the beginning. The couple is set to tie the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony on January 11, followed by traditional Hindu rituals.